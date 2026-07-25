Medical bills for Robert

Hey folks, Robert was hospitalized for a few days and needs a vascular surgery for a blockage in his left arm. Yes, he has insurance but there are out of pocket costs that have to be paid upfront. He and Cassidy live paycheck to paycheck like most in our family. They've had a run of bad luck with home repairs and appliances. I just purchased a new washer because they won't ask for help!

So I'm trying to help where I can but I'm retired and on fixed income so this is my way of helping them with this large of a bill.

Robert REALLY must have this surgery and they already have it scheduled for the 28th of this month.

Any help is greatly appreciated!

ANY HELP IS GREATLY APPRECIATED! 🙏🏻❤️