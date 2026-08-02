MEDICAL BILLS FOR MY SARCOIDOSIS

I WAS DIAGNOSED, WITH SARCOIDOSIS OF THE LUNGS IN JUNE OF 2000 AND I HAVE MEDICAL BILLS THAT I’M HAVING DIFFICULTIES PAYING OFF. AND I’M ASKING FOR ASSISTANCE IF YOU CAN FIND IT IN YOUR HEART TO DO SO.

WHATEVER, YOU CAN AFFORD TO GIVE IS APPRECIATED.





I THANK YOU IN ADVANCE,

SINCERELY,

MS. DEIRDRE CLIFTON

💕