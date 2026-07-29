Medical bills/ fall 26’ semester college help

What’s going on everyone hope everyone seeking help here gets it. I’m currently 20 years old go into my junior year of college and have an account hold of over 10,000 dollars that’s preventing me from making my class schedule. About two weeks ago as well I got into a bad car crash and totaled my car on the highway. Unfortunately I could only afford liability coverage so I lost the car and have over 4,000 bucks in medical bills. With the limited amount of transportation I have I got fired from my 2nd job which makes this a lot worse. I feel really uncomfortable doing this but my education has been one of the main things pushing me to work and be better and don’t know what I’m gonna do if I lose that and these medical bills have me super overwhelmed, I didn’t want to go to the hospital because of this reason..Anything helps.🙏🏼