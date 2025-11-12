Medical bills emergency

Hi everyone my name is Ashley and it’s my first time being on this app. So I wanted to come on here and tell my family’s story in hopes the community can come together and help out my family and I. I know that everyone is in a bit of a struggle themselves lately due to the economy and prices rising. My husband got really severely sick back in February 2026 and I was never told he got kicked off my insurance. But because I was never told by the insurance by email or by letter the insurance told me this year when I called them that my husband was kicked off of my insurance plan back in 2024 without my knowledge of this. My husband and I ended up getting his medical bill in at the end of the month of March beginning of April. Unfortunately, due to certain circumstances, I am unable to work and find work due to being a full-time stay home, mother of three autistic kids. The only one who is working right now is my husband, but even his money is not enough to pay his expenses. So I’m reaching out today for your help.