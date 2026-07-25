Medical bills

I've been bleeding daily for 5 years and have reached an age where I am becoming anemic because of it, so I had finally lined up appointments for a colonoscopy and hemorrhoidectomy when my wife came down with a form of colitis. We're going to be billed for her ER visit, and they recommend a colonoscopy for her as well. In this state we have to pay for the doctor, facility, and anesthesiologist up front. Following a word from the Lord we just spent our life savings moving here last year. This site was brought to my remembrance, so I figured I would give it a shot. I don't have a solid estimate yet, I just sent the emails out to get them, but I know it is going to be more than we have left. I know the ER was around $3900 for my wife, and my two procedures are $1127.50 for just the doctors' services, $2400 per procedure for the facility, I'm trying to get estimates for the anesthesiologist. My wife needs a colonoscopy as well, if I were to round worst case scenario, $12,000. We have about $2,000 in savings and no debt, and she is unable to work until she recovers. If there were some dear souls that could donate just a little a piece, I'm sure it would get there eventually. We'll keep doing what we must until then.