Medical Bills and support!

Hello , my name is Bert Bowman and I am a long time survivor of TE Fistula from birth defect !! I have become permanently dis able a few years back !! I survived flatlining and coma which made me unable to work again ! I had a full esophagus and stomach removal due to the defect ! My wife is disabled due to Cada Equina Syndrome and 2 strokes ! She is looking at have second surgery due to reoccurring situation!! We are also supporting a autistic son who is non verbal at a group home !! So any help is appreciated!