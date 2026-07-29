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Medical Bills and Medicine Cost

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCharli Mayberry

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charli Mayberry

Medical Bills and Medicine Cost

As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with diabetes. I had to be taken to the ER here in Arkadelphia and from there I had to be taken to Little Rock. It was such a terrifying moment for my family because I was so close to no longer being here any longer. I have 5 beautiful children and an amazing fiancé. My wonderful parents and mother in law all stepped in and helped while I was in the hospital. Unfortunately, I do not have medical insurance as of right now. (I am trying to get approved ). My fiancé had to take some time off work and we have fallen behind as I was in the hospital for a week. I can’t afford the medical bills or even going to my one week check up that has passed because we don’t have the funds. I also can’t afford to refill my prescription that I need to survive. I was blessed to be able to leave the hospital with a 15 day supply of insulin and metformin but as the days tick by and my medication is running low I am not sure what to do at this point. If there is anything you could donate my family is grateful. Please say a prayer for us.

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