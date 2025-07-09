Medical bills and equipment for mom

My name is Guadalupe Gonzalez Angeles. I'm doing this fundraiser for my mom Christina Zelaya Giron. She has multiple health and mental health problems. Medicaid will not pay her bills, she has recently fell in the bathroom and fractured her ankle and unable to walk and drive. She has to pay her orthopedic doctor out of pocket and also her walking boot. She can't afford to go to the doctor and keep paying out of pocket. She needs more X-rays on her foot and leg but has to pay out of pocket also. She needs help with medical bills and medical equipment for her to get around the house.

We also have to pay rent and pay for the land we bought. We want to get a place for us to live on the land without pay rent. We would like to buy a 3 bedroom 2 bath trailer for us to live in and to store all the boxes she's has of her things in a safe place.

We would appreciate it if you could help us and donate to my mom. Thank you and God bless. Bless be