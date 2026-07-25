Medical bills

Hi my name is Jo my husband and I have had a rough time since we were displaced and lost our home and vehicle during the January ice storm. We've been working hard to try and get back on our feet when I started getting sick with extremely debilitating stomach cramps and pain. I tried to tough it out as long as possible because we do not have insurance, but it got to were I couldn't take it any longer. After going into the emergency room and several test and a biopsy, I've been hit with stage 2 adenocarcinoma and cant afford treatment or medications. I know everyone is feeling the strain of these hard times we are all facing. And my husband works as much as his work place allows and we barely have enough to keep a roof over our heads with nothing left over. He walks to and from work and we walk anywhere we have to go if possible. I know the lord says give me your burdens and put faith in him. So if you feel moved to help or even if not may the lord bless all who read this. And thanks for taking the time to read. God bless