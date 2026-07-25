Medical Bills

Hello

In 2019 I took a friend to Edmonton Canada to the, Royal Alexander Hospital, for a desperately required a liver transplant. She was told that she required a caretaker to be with her. We have been friends for about 20 years and I saw all the things that she went through. Her other friends could not be there for her, when she ask me I did not hesitate, as I am retired and there was not anything that could not be reschedule for me. I stayed there for almost 6 weeks as her daily caregiver.

When she had to go back, two other times, for other operations, due to rejection and other complications, I went with her.

All the expenses that were incurred such as lodging, gas, parking, food, mileage, travel, etc. I put all expenses on my credit card each time. When we got back I would apply to the caretaker program through the Alberta Government and was able to claim all the expenses and receive all expenses back, including any interest charged on my credit card. In 2024 she had to go back to Edmonton for a 12 hour operation, due to more complication, all stemming from the first operation. As usual I went with her as care giver again and was there for close to 3 weeks. When I got back and submitted my claim for refund, I was informed that the Alberta Government had change the care giver program in November 2023.They made it applicable only for those that are caregivers that for someone who is related to you in some manner. Her last operation, God willing, is med 2027 but I will deal with that somehow then.

I tried my best to have the care giver program pay and was refused time and time again. I tried to find any other programs that might cover some or all of the $5972.89 charged to my credit card, but there is not any program that would cover even some of it, with the Alberta or federal governments, so I am left to try and somehow pay the money off myself.

My friend cannot assist with the expenses as she is on social assistance and has barely enough to live on. I am on a tight fixed budget, as I am a senior and retired, and do not have much left over after my bills are paid. I have been paying the minimum amount while trying to find a government program to assist me.

At 29% on the credit card interest and with all life increases on everything now, I am barely able to scrape together $114 a month, to pay the interest but have not been able to pay off any of the total of $5972.89.

I know that everyone is experiencing the higher prices for everything, but if you could help me, with even a small donation, would assist me greatly to pay off the credit card, as I am not sure just how long I will still even pay the 29% as things continue to increase in price. I do not know what will happen, when I cannot pay, the account will probably be sold to a debt collect and they will want full payment. Not being able to pay it off I could loose the little I own.

I hate to ask for help, but if you can help me with a donation I will pray for you and your family as.

Thanking you in advance for any donation you are able to give.



