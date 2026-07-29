Medical bills 50/50 raffle

I suffered a catastrophic knee injury. I don't have any insurance as I've been out of work, I don't qualify for medicaid or state insurance because I made too much money while working. 've exhausted all options. I'm hoping to raise 5000. It will be a fifty-fifty raffle.





$2500 for the medical Bills, $2500 to whomever wins the raffle





Tickets are follows,





1 ticket for $5.

Or

3 tickets for $10.

As a thank-you, you'll receive my novel "Goodnight, Gorgeous"





A signed autobiography of loss, grief, addiction and recovery.