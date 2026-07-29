Medical Bill Support

Hi everyone!

As some of you may know, I was diagnosed with Leukemia in October of 2025. The original treatment plan was to get chemotherapy for 2 years, but after the first couple rounds of chemotherapy, the treatments stopped working. Which put me in need of a transplant. With the donation of bone marrow/stem cells from my older sister Sofia, I was able to get my transplant May 21st 2026.

God has been so good to supply all of our needs and I know all of these medical bills are just another need that He will supply.

Aside from giving financially, I covet all of your prayers. I’d like to think the worst is behind me, but I also know I have a long road ahead.

Thank you for all of your thoughts, prayers, financial gifts, and love. I appreciate each and every one of you.