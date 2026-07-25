Medical attention for widows and the poor ones

﻿A widow in her mid fifties had been diagnose of numerous diseases in her body system yet because of her poor background and lack of helper and finance she has been managing all along struggle with her health day after day,hoping God will come through for her.

She's been battling with chronic ulcer, typhoid, malaria,anthritis and other diseases. All this are eating her up inside and could lead to early death. I cant watch her die but I can't do it alone that's why I'm raising this alarm

Pls let's join hands together and help the helpless there are many other people like her in such situations too

There are orphans, fatherless and poor children who needs medical attention and financial aids all around me.

Give the widow's mite and it will go a long way. Thank you. ✅



