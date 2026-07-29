Medical Assistance for Caretaking

​On Monday, 27 April 2026, my daughter, Nikki, suffered a major stroke resulting in left-sided paralysis. Unfortunately her previous physician failed to diagnose her seemingly long-standing atrial fibrillation leaving her vulnerable to such an outcome.

​At the very first sign she was having a stroke, I called EMS who transported her to Sacred Heart Hospital. I was told that after surgery, she would be in the hospital for at least a week and then likely transferred to a rehab unit. Her surgery went well, and I have been pleased with her progress thus far. It is obvious to me that she has a way to go to be able to walk or use her left arm. Four days after having the clot was removed she was discharged home. I was told she would need to go to a rehab facility. However today she was discharged home because she had no insurance so rehab facilities would not take her

​Prior to this event, my daughter was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident due to no fault of her own. Her injuries were severe enough to prevent her continued employment. She is currently in the process of applying for disability, however, the rules set for by the federal government prohibit her from seeking any kind of gainful employment that may have provided her with health insurance. I cannot help but think that my daughter’s insurance status is the reason for the hospital’s abrupt cessation of care.

​This situation is untenable for myself as well as for my daughter. I am a 76 year old woman with a number of health issues that make self-care difficult. Now the hospital is expecting me to be able to also physically care for my partially paralyzed daughter, or go bankrupt hiring others to do it for us.





We are currently staring down the barrel of $350/day physical rehabilitation in home, and $500+ monthly for the new medications she has to take.





In the meantime we are trying to see if we can get her disability expedited due to the new issues.



