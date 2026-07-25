MEDICAL APPEAL TO UNDERGO SURGERY

I am Rose and iam.appealing for appealing for a medical fundraiser to save a life..iam from a vulnerable home .The cost of care is beyond Every contribution no matter how small it is brings us closer to to getting the medication . please consider sharing the message . your prayers kindness ,prayers and support mean more than words can expressTogether we can give hope and ease this burden .Thank you for your generosity and compassion mMay God bless you and every act of kindness