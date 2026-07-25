Medical and support

Back last February i had hernia repair, the sutures were recalled by Johnson and Johnson cause staph and mrsa. I had my second surgery earlier this year for a deterioration, but nothing has changed, I go July 3 for my 3rd surgery consultation (new surgeon). Being i have 6 kiddos finances are tough my meds cost a lot as my insurance dont cover everything and I have been out of work bc of infection risk i never have asked for help but at this time I honestly need a little help.