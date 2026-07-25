Medical and Housing Needs

My wife Chris and I, Darren, are going through a really difficult time right now. After losing my job, I had a medical crisis and was hospitalized for four days. At the time of the hospitalization, we did not have health insurance because of the loss of employment. We are looking at more medical expenses because in the next few weeks, I will be having surgery to replace the aortic valve in my heart.

We have lost our home and are staying in temporary housing.

We are both disabled and doing everything we can to stay afloat, but we need help covering medical expenses, basic expenses, moving costs, and temporary housing while we work on getting back on our feet.

If you are able to donate, share our GiveSendGo and/or pray for us, it would mean the world to us. Thank you for your support during this incredibly hard time.

We love you!