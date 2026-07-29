Medical and funeral expenses

My mom’s not doing good still it’s been three months and she’s not eating or drinking. She has a wound on her bottom.she is in a nursing facility right now an she’s not able to walk. i’m trying to get ready for when that day comes. I don’t know when it’s gonna come because like I said she’s refusing to even get up out of bed. She’s refusing a lot of stuff. She doesn’t want anybody to mess with her no body to come visit her she tells me why am I even there? She does have dementia and she does have some mental illness. She has dementia/Alzheimer’s. She even has Parkinson’s this dementia canine like 3 1/2 years ago the Parkinson’s just came and then they just diagnosed her with Alzheimer’s about two months ago, so I’m just trying to raise money in case that day does happen and it will help me out with everything she needs. I don’t know how long we have with her but like I said, I really didn’t wanna do this. It took a lot out of me to do this but need to think about something like this because she’s not getting better and I just started working my first day will be on Saturday and I just really need to see if it’s anybody that would like to donate and anything else. It doesn’t matter how much it is anything helps. I appreciate it. Thank you so much. My mom’s name is Linda Mcceig and she’s only 59 years old.