GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Medical and Funeral expense burdens

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$2,945 USD

Fundraiser created byShelly Fredrickson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nikkole Carver

Medical and Funeral expense burdens

May 9 is a day that has forever changed our lives. Jared Carver had fought cancer for nearly 10 years. He was called home with his family and friends by his side. Our hearts and souls are crushed. We know he can breathe easy and he is no longer in pain. Please keep us in your prayers as we learn how to continue life without him here.


We want to be a help and a blessing to Nikki and family to help ease this financial strain and burden in her time of need.


Jared Carver Obituary

The family of Jared Alan Carver is deeply saddened to announce his passing on May 9, 2026. 

Jared was born on December 19, 1978 to Brenda Olson in Thief River Falls, MN and lovingly adopted by his father, Kelly Carver. He went to grade school in Thief River Falls and then moved to Sulphur, LA where he attended middle school and high school. After graduating from Sulphur High School in 1997, Jared enlisted in the Marine Corp. He served his country with dignity and pride from August 13, 1997, to August 13, 2005. Although stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA he was rarely stateside. During the 8 years of service, Jared did 3 tours in Iraq where he saw combat. He was also deployed to Okinawa and got to see Korea, Thailand, and Australia. After discharge, he moved to various places and landed back in his hometown where he managed gas stations for a living. He moved to Bemidji to attend the tech college for his business degree while working nights at Wal-Mart. He moved to Bagley and began managing gas stations again. He met Nikkole on July 4, 2009, and on November 10, 2016, they were married. The couple moved back to Thief River Falls in 2010 where he took a job working for the quotes department at Digi-Key. He worked there until November of 2016 when he was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma. They moved back to Bemidji in July of 2021. Jared enjoyed woodworking, building things, family time, hanging out with friends, and playing video games. He was known for his positive attitude, get-it-done attitude, and willingness to laugh.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Nikkole Carver, children James Garland, Damon Garland, Allie Garland, and Naudia Ulve. Sisters Jessica (Rob) Mahto, Jennifer Carver, Brother Eugene (Samantha) Trahan Jr., best friend Kenneth Wilcowski, lots of family and cherished friends.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve