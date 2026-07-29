Medical and Funeral expense burdens

May 9 is a day that has forever changed our lives. Jared Carver had fought cancer for nearly 10 years. He was called home with his family and friends by his side. Our hearts and souls are crushed. We know he can breathe easy and he is no longer in pain. Please keep us in your prayers as we learn how to continue life without him here.





We want to be a help and a blessing to Nikki and family to help ease this financial strain and burden in her time of need.





Jared Carver Obituary

The family of Jared Alan Carver is deeply saddened to announce his passing on May 9, 2026.

Jared was born on December 19, 1978 to Brenda Olson in Thief River Falls, MN and lovingly adopted by his father, Kelly Carver. He went to grade school in Thief River Falls and then moved to Sulphur, LA where he attended middle school and high school. After graduating from Sulphur High School in 1997, Jared enlisted in the Marine Corp. He served his country with dignity and pride from August 13, 1997, to August 13, 2005. Although stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA he was rarely stateside. During the 8 years of service, Jared did 3 tours in Iraq where he saw combat. He was also deployed to Okinawa and got to see Korea, Thailand, and Australia. After discharge, he moved to various places and landed back in his hometown where he managed gas stations for a living. He moved to Bemidji to attend the tech college for his business degree while working nights at Wal-Mart. He moved to Bagley and began managing gas stations again. He met Nikkole on July 4, 2009, and on November 10, 2016, they were married. The couple moved back to Thief River Falls in 2010 where he took a job working for the quotes department at Digi-Key. He worked there until November of 2016 when he was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma. They moved back to Bemidji in July of 2021. Jared enjoyed woodworking, building things, family time, hanging out with friends, and playing video games. He was known for his positive attitude, get-it-done attitude, and willingness to laugh.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Nikkole Carver, children James Garland, Damon Garland, Allie Garland, and Naudia Ulve. Sisters Jessica (Rob) Mahto, Jennifer Carver, Brother Eugene (Samantha) Trahan Jr., best friend Kenneth Wilcowski, lots of family and cherished friends.



