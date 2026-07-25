HELP ME CONTINUE TO ADVOCATE FOR WHAT'S RIGHT!!

Trump is doing more for our country than he will ever be given credit for!

Elon Musk is the genius that this generation has needed!

I support ICE, The Hodgetwins, and Freedom of Speech!! And especially Shiloh Hendrix!! And believe fully thst Chud the Builder is being shafted!

And yet again, for the 2nd time, i was denied for Social Security benefits.

I had a heart attack, followed immediately by shingles on my face and head that left me scarred and blind in my right eye. Then suffered a massive stroke, followed by a smaller stroke. I had to relearn to walk, and do so now, with a cane. I'm unable to use my right hand for much as it shakes quite a bit, now. And being right-handed, that creates a hell of a time trying to fill out medical forms. I slur and stumble like I'm drunk.





I'm supposed to be in physical therapy, though my insurance doesn't cover it and it's way too much for me to afford. I'm also supposed to be on Eliquis, but that's way too expensive and again, my insurance doesn't cover it.





I filed for SSI, but was recently just denied and have appeal which sets me out another year or more! I originally filed it in January. SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS ARE A FCKING SCAM!!

You continue to get denied, and ONLY when you hire an attorney that specializes in just social security, and pay them more than half of the retro payments, do you get approved! That is a scam! 😤





I'm trying to bridge the gap between now and when or if I'm approved for SSI. I'm now homeless, and doing everything I can to keep my head above the water, so to speak.