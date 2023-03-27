Medical Alert Dog

Heather lost her beloved fur friend and service dog of nearly 10 years in April of 2025. She is Ventilator and Wheelchair dependent, and her needs have expanded in recent years to include dysautonomia & seizures.





A Medical Alert Service Dog will add safeguards and some independence that will impact her quality of life and emotional peace.





After facing hurdles and road blocks in the search for organizations to fill this need, she discovered a local program/trainer to accomplish the task. Though the cost is extremely high, the personal attention to Heather's specific needs is invaluable. Once funds are secured, she can proceed with attaining a dog and the training.





Thank You for your consideration to support our efforts in fund raising.



