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Medical Aid for Gaza

GoalSAR 30,000 SAR

Fundraiser created bySons Gaza

Fundraiser funds will be received by raad alkhaleel

Medical Aid for Gaza

في كل ليلة ينام أطفال غزة على أصوات لا تشبه الحياة، أصوات الخوف والانفجارات والانتظار الطويل لخبر نجاة قريب أو عودة أب أو شفاء أم. هناك أطفال لم يعودوا يعرفون معنى المدرسة أو اللعب أو حتى النوم الهادئ، لأن الألم أصبح جزءًا من يومهم العادي. في غزة اليوم، آلاف العائلات تعيش بين المرض والجوع والخوف، بينما المستشفيات تعاني من نقص حاد في الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية وأجهزة العلاج الضرورية لإنقاذ الأرواح.

هذه الحملة أُطلقت من أجل أبناء غزة الذين يحتاجون إلى العلاج العاجل والرعاية الطبية والدعم الإنساني. هناك أطفال مصابون لا يجدون دواءً يخفف الألم، ومرضى يحتاجون عمليات عاجلة، وعائلات لا تستطيع شراء أبسط المستلزمات الطبية. كثير من الجرحى ينتظرون فرصة للعلاج، وكثير من الأمهات يراقبن أبناءهن وهم يتألمون دون قدرة على المساعدة.

نحن لا نجمع المال من أجل أرقام أو شعارات، بل من أجل إنقاذ حياة حقيقية. كل مساهمة مهما كانت صغيرة يمكن أن توفر دواءً لطفل، أو جلسة علاج لمريض، أو معدات طبية لمحتاج، أو حتى وجبة لعائلة فقدت كل شيء. الإنسانية لا تُقاس بحجم الكلمات بل بحجم الرحمة التي نقدمها للآخرين في أصعب الأوقات.

تخيل طفلًا صغيرًا يستيقظ على الألم يوميًا ولا يجد علاجًا، تخيل أمًا تقف عاجزة أمام مرض ابنها، تخيل أبًا يبحث عن دواء فلا يجده. هذا ليس مشهدًا من فيلم، بل واقع يعيشه الناس في غزة كل يوم. كثير من الأطفال هناك لا يحتاجون سوى فرصة للحياة، فرصة للعلاج، فرصة ليشعروا بالأمان ولو لوقت قصير.

هدف حملتنا هو توفير العلاج والأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية والمساعدة الطارئة للمصابين والمرضى من أبناء غزة، بالإضافة إلى دعم العائلات المتضررة التي فقدت مصادر دخلها وأصبحت غير قادرة على تأمين الاحتياجات الأساسية. نحن نؤمن أن الخير ما زال موجودًا، وأن الناس عندما تجتمع على الرحمة تستطيع أن تصنع فرقًا حقيقيًا.

كل تبرع يصل يساهم في:

  1. توفير أدوية وعلاجات أساسية.
  2. دعم الحالات الطبية الطارئة.
  3. شراء مستلزمات وأجهزة طبية.
  4. مساعدة الأطفال المصابين.
  5. تقديم الدعم للعائلات المحتاجة.
  6. توفير الغذاء والمياه والرعاية الأساسية.

قد تكون مساهمتك اليوم سببًا في إنقاذ إنسان لا تعرفه، لكنها بالنسبة له تعني الحياة كلها. لا تنتظر حتى يصبح الأوان متأخرًا، فهناك من يحتاج المساعدة الآن، وهناك من ينتظر أي بصيص أمل وسط هذا الألم الكبير.

أبناء غزة لا يطلبون المستحيل، هم فقط يريدون العلاج والأمان وفرصة للعيش بكرامة. شارك الحملة وانشرها بين الناس، فربما تصل إلى شخص يستطيع أن ينقذ حياة كاملة بتبرع بسيط. الخير ينتشر عندما نتعاون، والرحمة قادرة على الوصول إلى أبعد مكان.

نسأل الله أن يخفف عن كل مريض ومصاب، وأن يجعل هذه الحملة باب خير ورحمة لكل من يساهم فيها أو يشاركها. دعمكم اليوم ليس مجرد تبرع، بل رسالة إنسانية تقول لأهل غزة إنهم ليسوا وحدهم، وإن هناك قلوبًا ما زالت تؤمن بالإنسانية والرحمة والمساعدة.

ساهم الآن، فربما تكون أنت سبب نجاة طفل، أو علاج مريض، أو إعادة الأمل له

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