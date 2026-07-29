Asking for help again during one of the hardest moments of our lives.

My father was hit by a ten-wheeler truck while riding his motorcycle on his way home. What was supposed to be an ordinary trip turned into a nightmare that changed our lives in an instant.

He suffered serious injuries and is now fighting to recover. The hospital bills, medicines, tests, and daily expenses are becoming too much for our family to handle alone. We are doing everything we can, but we urgently need help.

We are humbly asking for any amount of donation. No contribution is too small — every peso will go directly toward his medical treatment and recovery.

Please include my father in your prayers. Your kindness, support, and prayers mean more to us than words can express during this painful time.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



