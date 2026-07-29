Media Team and Broadcasting Fund

Over the past three years, Disability Connections has created invaluable opportunities for youth with disabilities to cover adapted sporting events through live broadcasts in the Middle Georgia area, despite limited sponsorships. Our Media Team, comprised of participants from our summer camps, gains hands-on experience in media creation and builds real-life confidence in dynamic broadcasting environments. We invite the community and those who appreciate our broadcasts to support this initiative, allowing us to continue bringing the excitement directly to viewers.

With your generous support, we aim to provide stipends and scholarships to our dedicated media team members, enhance our coverage capabilities, and expand this impactful program to additional partners. This expansion will enable us to deliver even more comprehensive coverage of adapted sports events, including wheelchair basketball, handball, football, and track and field. Furthermore, your contributions will help athletes develop highlight and demo reels, opening doors to potential collegiate opportunities. Join us in making a difference and elevating the visibility of adapted sports.





Please contact us if your business is interested in becoming a sponsor with advertising opportunities on our broadcasts and websites.