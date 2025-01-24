Medical Support

Hello, my name is Alfred Sterner and I'm a professional mountain biker with a passion for the thrill and challenge of the sport. Unfortunately, my recent adventure took an unexpected turn when I suffered a severe lower back trauma that has left me facing a long and difficult road to recovery. As a result, I'm in urgent need of financial support to undergo critical surgery in Austria that will help me regain my health and mobility. The cost of this operation is considerable and that's where you come in. I'm reaching out to my friends, family and fellow cyclists to ask for your help to cover the cost of my operation. Your donation, large or small, will bring me one step closer to getting back on my bike and pursuing my passion. Thank you for considering my appeal for help at this difficult time.