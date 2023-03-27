Life-Saving Medical Supply Transport

I successfully completed my professional medical courier training this past June, and I am fully equipped to launch an independent logistics career delivering life-saving medical supplies, laboratory specimens, and healthcare materials.





To hit the ground running, I am raising funds to acquire a reliable, clean cargo vehicle—specifically targeting a 2017 or newer minivan (such as a Dodge Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, or Toyota Sienna). This ensures the vehicle fully meets strict healthcare contract age requirements while providing the essential climate control and flexible cargo capacity required for sensitive medical logistics.





To prove my absolute commitment to this launch, I have already invested $1,500 of my own savings. I am not asking for a handout, but a hand up to secure the transport vehicle, cover the initial 6-month commercial insurance premium down payment, fund proper DOT/regulatory registration fees, and purchase necessary medical cargo safety gear (such as medical-grade coolers, temperature logs, and spill compliance kits).

I hold verified professional certifications in both HIPAA Compliance and Bloodborne Pathogens Training, ensuring every transport is handled with the highest standards of safety, privacy, and regulatory care.

Your support means everything as I step into this life-saving career path. Thank you for standing with me!