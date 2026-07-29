Mechanic mistake

Hello, I'm a newly home owner of generation z and an individual. My car needed some freon, but the meineke mechanic thought that my car took the freon that they had but my car is brand new. So the mechanic put another type of Freon in my car and I was left with a $2138 bill in debt including having to try to keep my homeownership in great shape for my community. I want to do this campaign to help me pay off this credit card debt so I can go back into modeling my house please.