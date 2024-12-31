David Mecey's Kidney Needs Some TLC

David Mecey needs your help!

In 2021, I met David for the first time quite by accident. By way of model Alice Antoinette (one of his muses,) I was introduced to him and we became instant friends. A few months later, I became his art director and utility infielder for MECE Magazine, his pet project he was launching. Though I had only known David for a short time, he has become the older brother I never had, as if I had known him my entire life. And now I am reaching out to all who know him to see if you can help him through this.

David is best known for his time at Playboy, helping to helped kickstart the careers of countless models, some you actually may know of. He is on the short list of "who's who" in the Playboy photographer's bullpen. You may also have seen his work behind the wheel of performance automobiles in commercials, one even during a Superbowl. He has also been an agent of change, empowering women to be more than just a pretty face in a magazine. And now he needs some of that love to come back to him.

If you know David personally, you know of his kindness, his generosity, his willingness to go above and beyond to help friends and acquaintances, sometimes at his own expense. Right now he is in a race against time. He is beginning to lose the use of his remaining kidney. Those of us closest to him have created this campaign to head off the coming medical bills that might otherwise drown him. All of us involved are contributors, myself included, and we will see no direct benefit from this campaign other than David's return to health. All proceeds are for him and him alone.

In 2016, David discovered for the first time that he was born with only one kidney. He learned this when he had discovered his kidney was about to give birth to a golf ball sized stone. This episode darn near killed him! Since that time, he has had some health scares he had forced him to be on a strict dietary regimen for the past eight years. Physically fit and still working on his magnum opus, MECÉ Magazine, he recently learned that his sole kidney has begun to show signs of renal disease despite his best efforts to keep fit and healthy. While we hope it doesn't come to this, it is quite possible that he may end up needing a kidney transplant. He's B-positive, if you're asking.

David has been in the hospital since New Year's Eve and, as of this writing, is scheduled for surgery on his kidney. And we are asking for your help, no matter how small, to help David with the coming waves of medical bills. From all of us at MECE, and from those of us who have worked with him at Playboy, and those who know him personally, we thank you in advance for any donation you can give. Also, we ask that you keep him in your prayers.