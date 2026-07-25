Measure B Litigation Fund

I never imagined that standing up for what I believe is a fair and lawful election process would leave me facing thousands of dollars in legal fees.





Today, Judge Hanna ruled that I must pay approximately $3,000 in attorney’s fees to Laura Hobbs in connection with litigation surrounding





— UPDATE 5/28/26 - Hobbs and the other Measure B proponents are now suing me and Shasta County for $124,000 in attorney fees. I am now forced to immediately hire counsel to defend myself.





This is especially difficult because I have already personally spent thousands of dollars pursuing this case in good faith — including filing fees, copies, service costs, serving documents, and other litigation expenses. I am also preparing for additional legal action that will require even more financial resources.





I believe deeply that citizens should be able to raise legitimate legal concerns about government actions and election procedures without fear that the financial consequences alone will silence them. When ordinary community members face overwhelming costs simply for participating in the legal process, it can discourage others from speaking up or seeking judicial review in the future.





At the same time, supporters of Measure B have had access to fundraising and financial backing that I simply do not have. I am one person trying to navigate an incredibly difficult legal and political fight because I believe protecting democracy, election integrity, and the rights of voters matters.





Whether you agree with me politically or not, I hope people can understand the importance of allowing everyday citizens access to the courts without being financially crushed for trying.





If you are willing and able to help offset these legal expenses, any donation — no matter how small — would mean more than I can express.





DO NOT ALLOW THEM TO SILENCE YOU WITH FEAR!





Thank you for supporting transparency, civic engagement, and the right of ordinary people to be heard.





Jennifer Katske