Mear the fluffy black cats savior fund

Mear is coming up on 4 years of being with me and my mom he has so much fur and has always thrown up hairballs since he was fully grown and recently hes started to throw up food/water and just bile. My mom was worried so she took him to the vet and he needed to stay overnight but it was going to be 1200$ and we cant cover it for him. Mear is one of the sweetest cats ive had and interacted with and he definitely deserves to live a long life full of cat treats and love. He is a certified gentleman and behaved exceptionally at the vet. We just want to keep our sweet boy for as long as possible and I hope people out in the world see him and feel the same because he is so amazing 💜