ME as Have Hyperthyroidism

Hi All Here

My name is RIO, and I am from Batam, Indonesia.

First of all, I sincerely apologize for reaching out to you unexpectedly. I know your time is incredibly valuable, so I truly appreciate you taking a moment to read this message.

I have always admired your vision, determination, and generosity in supporting innovation and people who are trying to build a better future. With great humility, I would like to share my situation.

Since going bankrupt in 2025, I have lost nearly everything I had worked for. I am currently staying with a friend because I can no longer afford my own place. In addition, I have been living with hyperthyroidism, which has made it much more difficult to rebuild my life and continue working consistently.

Despite these challenges, I have not given up. I am doing everything I can to start over, but I currently lack the financial resources to take the first step.

I am not writing this message to beg for money. Instead, I would like to offer something I created myself. I am an NFT creator, and one of my original NFT artworks was inspired by and dedicated to you.

If you find value in my work, I would be deeply honored if you considered purchasing my NFT. My goal is to raise $3000 to serve as the initial capital to rebuild my life and continue creating. However, any amount you believe my artwork is worth would be received with sincere gratitude.

Whether or not you choose to support me, I truly appreciate your time and consideration. Thank you for reading my message.

I wish you continued good health, happiness, and success in everything you do.

With sincere