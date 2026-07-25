ME AND MY FAMILY RAISING MONEY BUY A HOUSE

Me and my family is raising money to buy us a house to call home and have our space start fresh.Got kicked out of the rv was staying at didnt have anywhere to go somebody us stay with them until get back on our feet. Now we gotta move out the place where were at looking for a 3bd 2ba fenced in yard also need clothes,food,hygiene take all kind of donations and we realy do appreciate today everybody's helping me and my family and thank you God bless