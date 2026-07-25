Me and my family

I'm making a fundraiser because life has been hard, I moved from Michigan to Missouri. I'm living with my boyfriend and his aunt. Recently my car has broken down, I can't get to work without him, soon his aunt will not have a car as well. we have had tragic things happen lately with family. I'm 19, This isn't just some thing I do because I want to, I've been struggling since march to get our lives on track. if this happens to make more then I thought it would I plan on donating funds to animal shelters and organizations. The plan for this is to be able to get a car and pay for rent more easy along with insurance and being able to pay for any other expenses of the car. I work 5-6 days a week but rent is high and its hard for me to pay rent. I moved from Michigan due to problems. and finding jobs here was hard, I appreciate you all and just for the preyers, thank you all.