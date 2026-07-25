Help Us Take the Gospel Across America – Me Against The World Forever Tour

My name is Craig “5ive” James, and by the grace of GOD, I am a walking miracle.

On November 7, 2010, JESUS CHRIST completely transformed my life. After years of addiction, brokenness, and darkness, GOD delivered me instantly from meth and crack cocaine. Since that day, I have never looked back. No relapses. No cravings. Just the faithfulness of GOD carrying me one step at a time.

For the last 15 years, I have traveled wherever GOD opens a door—churches, prisons, recovery homes, schools, outreaches, street corners, and communities across America—sharing the message that JESUS still saves, heals, delivers, and restores.

This summer, we are launching the Me Against The World Forever Tour, what I believe is one of the most important tours we have ever done.

From Oregon to Texas and multiple states in between, we will be bringing the Gospel through preaching, testimony, worship, and Christian hip-hop. Many of these events are completely free because we never want finances to be the reason someone can’t hear about JESUS.

We’ll be ministering in churches, communities, recovery environments, and outreach events where people are desperately searching for hope. Some are battling addiction like I once did. Some are struggling with depression, anxiety, and hopelessness. Others have never truly heard the Gospel.

Our mission is simple:

To lift up the name of JESUS and see lives transformed by the power of the HOLY GHOST.

The reality is that ministry on the road comes with significant expenses. Fuel, flights, lodging, vehicle maintenance, promotional materials, equipment, merchandise, and outreach costs all add up quickly. While we trust GOD as our provider, we also know that HE often uses HIS people to help make ministry possible.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?

Every gift, no matter the size, helps us take the Gospel to another city, another church, another prison, another recovery home, and another person who needs to hear that JESUS CHRIST changes everything.

If you cannot give financially, we would greatly appreciate your prayers. Pray for traveling mercies, divine appointments, salvations, healings, deliverances, and that GOD would receive all the glory.

Thank you for believing in this mission. Thank you for standing with us. Thank you for helping us reach people who may never walk through the doors of a church.

Together, we can make sure the message of JESUS CHRIST continues to go forth.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations…” – Matthew 28:19

With gratitude,

Craig “5ive” James & Tiffany James

Me Against The World Forever Tour

“Not unto us, O LORD, not unto us, but unto YOUR name give glory.” Psalm 115:1



