🌟✨ **From McKeesport to HBCUs: Lighting Their Path💡** Every now and then, a moment comes along that feels like it's more than just a chance encounter—it's destiny. For me, that moment is every time I hear about another student from my hometown of McKeesport, PA, excelling at one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). I remember growing up in McKeesport, a place rich with history but often overshadowed by its larger neighbors. Yet somehow, out of this community have emerged young minds determined to make their mark far beyond our small town's borders. They are attending prestigious schools like Howard University and Xavier University, achieving high grades and breaking barriers. But let’s be real: success isn’t handed out on a silver platter—especially not when you come from modest means. These students need support to thrive at their HBCUs, where they're carving new paths for themselves in fields ranging from medicine to law, engineering to arts. Every semester is filled with challenges like tuition fees and living costs that can be daunting even for the most resilient of us. That’s why I am here today—to ask you, our community, to rally behind these bright sparks who have always burned brightest in adversity. Imagine a future where every ambitious student from McKeesport has access to resources needed to excel academically and flourish beyond their wildest dreams.

McKeesport HBCU Vision believe in these students so much we are starting a fund specifically aimed at supporting chosen students of McKeesport who have committed to HBCUs across the country. This isn’t just an investment into their education; it's an investment into the future of our community, ensuring that more stories like theirs continue being written here in McKeesport. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world," said Nelson Mandela. Today, let us help make sure no dreamer from McKeesport ever feels their dreams are too big because they lack resources or support. Let’s show them that when they chase after greatness, we'll light their way! Thank you for considering supporting this cause. Your generosity can turn these sparks into a raging flame of success and inspiration for generations to come from our beloved McKeesport. ❤️❤️ #McKeedportHBCUVision