GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

McKeesport HBCU Vision

Goal$2,100 USD
Raised$330 USD

Fundraiser created byDENISE SINKLER

Fundraiser funds will be received by DENISE SINKLER

McKeesport HBCU Vision

🌟✨ **From McKeesport to HBCUs: Lighting Their Path💡** Every now and then, a moment comes along that feels like it's more than just a chance encounter—it's destiny. For me, that moment is every time I hear about another student from my hometown of McKeesport, PA, excelling at one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). I remember growing up in McKeesport, a place rich with history but often overshadowed by its larger neighbors. Yet somehow, out of this community have emerged young minds determined to make their mark far beyond our small town's borders. They are attending prestigious schools like Howard University and Xavier University, achieving high grades and breaking barriers. But let’s be real: success isn’t handed out on a silver platter—especially not when you come from modest means. These students need support to thrive at their HBCUs, where they're carving new paths for themselves in fields ranging from medicine to law, engineering to arts. Every semester is filled with challenges like tuition fees and living costs that can be daunting even for the most resilient of us. That’s why I am here today—to ask you, our community, to rally behind these bright sparks who have always burned brightest in adversity. Imagine a future where every ambitious student from McKeesport has access to resources needed to excel academically and flourish beyond their wildest dreams.

McKeesport HBCU Vision believe in these students so much we are starting a fund specifically aimed at supporting chosen students of McKeesport who have committed to HBCUs across the country. This isn’t just an investment into their education; it's an investment into the future of our community, ensuring that more stories like theirs continue being written here in McKeesport. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world," said Nelson Mandela. Today, let us help make sure no dreamer from McKeesport ever feels their dreams are too big because they lack resources or support. Let’s show them that when they chase after greatness, we'll light their way! Thank you for considering supporting this cause. Your generosity can turn these sparks into a raging flame of success and inspiration for generations to come from our beloved McKeesport. ❤️❤️ #McKeedportHBCUVision

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve