2026 McGuane Sheridan 12yr old Cooperstown Trip

Our local Chicago 12yr old McGuane Sheridan General’s baseball team is traveling to Cooperstown, NY to play in a week long tournament against other teams throughout the USA.

The boys have worked hard trying to raise funds to help with the costs. Each player is reaching out to their respective friends and family as the final step to close the gap. The funds will go to the team and not one particular player and all funds will be personally given to the head coach. Thank you for your generosity.