Help us visit the USA!

April will mark TWO years since our family has been back to the USA! Time flies and God has been so good to us but… it’s time to come back for a quick visit and a short period to exhale after a busy 2 years. June 2-29th we’ll be back on American soil 🙌🏼🙌🏼

We’ve been able to purchase tickets on a credit card since the prices were decent and it also helped us understand exactly how much we need to raise for this trip. We also had a supporter offer to give $4000 toward the tickets! What a blessing!!

$13000 will cover the other $5600 for tickets, extra baggage cost, our rent for our home & English center while we pause business, paying a house sitter, somewhere to stay in South Carolina, and any other expenses that come with how expensive a month in America will be for our family of 8.

While Mike and I are really looking forward to a little rest after the past 2 years, our kids are even MORE excited to see their family & experience the US!

Thank you in advance for the support! We are so grateful for such a generous community.

If you’d prefer a tax-deduction, please email us at themcdonalds@proton.me

See you all soon!!