McCaslin legal fund against Phil Godlewski

In my late 20s, I opened my own hair salon in a small beach town and spent nearly 20 years building it into a well established, highly recommended and popular business. It supported my family, my stylists and the life that I worked hard to create.





3 years ago, everything changed.





I became the target of a multimillionaire public figure with a large following and a powerful online platform. Someone who didn’t know me personally used that platform to direct harassment toward me, resulting in threats, damaging reviews, and false statements that spread online.





To protect myself and my stylists, I was forced to close the salon I had loved and built for nearly 2 decades, relocate, downsize, rebrand, and start over under a new professional identity. I currently work quietly and cautiously, afraid to publicly advertise or openly claim my own business for fear of attracting further harassment.

I continue to deal with the professional, financial and emotional consequences.





I am rebuilding while defending myself in an ongoing legal fight that has exhausted my financial resources. What began three years ago continues to affect my business and my ability to move forward.





This is not an equal fight financially. It is me, an independent female, small business owner fighting to protect the career I built against someone with overwhelming resources and influence.





I am hoping to raise $15,000 to help relieve some of the financial burden of ongoing legal fees and court costs so I can continue rebuilding my business and my life.





I am sharing this fundraiser privately and respectfully, as I am trying to avoid further attention, harassment, and retaliation while this matter remains ongoing. I will not let intimidation, influence or money determine the outcome.















