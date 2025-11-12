Supporting Michelle and Maddox After Micael's loss

Micael McAlister's earthly journey has come to an end, leaving behind his wife Michelle after 17 years of marriage and his son Maddox, who is 11 years old.





Micael was an Army Combat Veteran with multiple OIF and OEF deployments and served as a Nuclear Security Officer for over 15 years. He was a dedicated warrior, father, and friend; Micael was always ready to lend a hand to friends, family and strangers. His steadfast care for his family was never in question, the dedication and effort he spent in care for his family will never be forgotten. As the sole provider his departure will leave a noticeable void and he will be missed.





Michelle is now navigating the immediate needs of caring for Maddox and keeping the family responsibilities running while waiting for the Army, VA and their company to finalize all the paperwork regarding Micael's passing. Your support would help ensure the family's needs are met during this difficult time.





A remembrance ceremony will be hosted at the Palo Verde Energy Education Center on Friday September 4th from 1500-2000hrs:

600 N Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ 85326





MILITARY honors will be conducted on September 25th at 1100hrs:

National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

2929 East Pinnacle Peak Road Phoenix, Arizona 85024





Following Mike's Military funeral there will a gathering for friends and family hosted at:

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 720

4853 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85018









Thank you for standing with Michelle and Maddox.