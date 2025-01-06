The Sheriff of J6

Goal:
When the call came to stand up for our nation, Ronald Colton McAbee stood tall and declared, “Send me.”
January 6, 2021, marked a day of historical significance for our country, a day that will forever be etched in our memories. Colton, alongside many others, answered the call of our nation’s foundation and traveled to our nation’s capital to stand for what he believed in—for our rights, our future, and our freedom. In August 2021, they came for him. Since then, Colton has been incarcerated. After enduring 26 months behind bars awaiting trial, a jury—comprised not of his peers—convicted him on all counts. He was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, an additional 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $32,165 in restitution. By the time he fulfills this sentence, he will have sacrificed nearly nine years of his life and over $500,000.
From a very young age, Colton knew he wanted to make a difference in the world. He pursued a career in law enforcement, driven by a desire to help others, especially those incarcerated, turn their lives around. Each day, as he returned home from work, his four-year-old neighbor would eagerly watch, admiring Colton. To that young boy, Colton was a hero. One day, Colton walked over to speak with him and learned that the boy aspired to become a police officer too. “You will be a great officer,” Colton told him. “You can do good in your community by helping others, and you will be able to influence people for good.” The boy tried on Colton's shirt, beaming with pride. This is the Colton McAbee we know.
Colton has always been a helper. Throughout his career, he earned many awards, including a life-saving award that hangs on his wall, commemorating the life he saved of an incarcerated individual. Those who know Colton describe him as someone who “would give you the shirt off his back,” a selfless man who puts others before himself and has a heart full of passion and love for the things he holds dear. This is the Colton McAbee we know.
These traits were on full display on January 6. Amidst the chaos at the Capitol, Colton was helping those around him, assisting an officer in distress, even trying to save the life of a fellow patriot, Roseanne Boyland.
Colton is just like us—a fellow patriot who loves his country and respects others. Anyone who knows Colton knows a kind, courteous, respectful young man who is fiercely loyal to those close to him. A friend once said, “He has grown into a man that I am proud to know. He takes responsibility seriously, is reliable, kind, compassionate, and trustworthy.” When Colton worked in law enforcement, he treated each person as a human being, never judging them, always uplifting and empowering them to become better. This is the Colton McAbee we know.
Another shared a life-changing moment with Colton: “I watched as Colton pulled money from his own wallet to give to an employee of mine who was in need. He did not want an ounce of recognition because accolades aren’t what this man needs. He has walked through flame and fire to stand for what we know in our hearts is right.” This is the Colton McAbee we know.
It was this sense of righteousness that called Colton to DC. Standing for what is right motivated another person to share, “Colton has outstanding character, an ethical and moral compass. He has always been the type of individual to help others in need and holds himself to a higher standard, along with those around him.” This is the Colton McAbee we know.
Colton McAbee is like many of us—a husband, a son, a brother, and a patriot. But he is not just any patriot; he is a J6 patriot, a J6 warrior, an American who is resolute and steadfast in protecting our freedoms. He is standing in the gap for all of us, for the Constitution, and for future generations of Americans. And this stance has come with a high cost.
Please consider supporting Colton. His prayers are for the protection of all J6 patriots and their families, for the truth to prevail, and for all J6 patriots to return home to their families. Thank you for your generous hearts, and thank you from the bottom of ours. We are forever grateful.
January 7th, 2025
Today we celebrate what I have decided to call "Sixmas” this year, January 6th. This day is not just about remembering the events at the Capitol; it's about celebrating the true spirit of American patriotism and the sacrifices made by those who stood up for what they believed was right for our nation.
Let us remember and honor the patriots who put others before themselves, especially those who tragically lost their lives: Ashli Babbitt, a veteran who served her country with honor, only to lose her life while defending the Constitution she swore to protect; Rosanne Boyland, who was brutally beaten while unconscious, a stark reminder of the violence meted out on that day. Her story is one of courage and the harsh reality of governmental overreach. Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips also paid the ultimate price in the chaos, leaving their families bereft and their memory etched in our hearts. Their deaths, under the watch of what many of us consider an unjust Biden/Harris Department of Justice, are a call to action, a call to never forget the price of freedom and the lengths to which our government might go to silence dissent.
On this Sixmas, I urge each of you to light a candle in their honor. Let it burn all day as a beacon of remembrance and resistance. It symbolizes the light of truth in a time of darkness, the hope that we will not let their sacrifices be in vain.
But today is also about showing gratitude and solidarity. Hug a patriot—whether they are a friend, family member, or someone you've met through this journey. Tell them thank you. Let them know how much their courage and integrity mean to you. Express that you stand in their corner, supporting them through the trials they face, whether it's the legal battles or the societal shaming that comes with being labeled a Trump supporter.
Today, we are not just remembering the past; we're actively shaping the future by ensuring these J6 heroes are not forgotten. We continue to fight for transparency, justice, and the freedoms that these patriots stood for. God bless our patriots, and God bless America.
December 26th, 2024
This Christmas will be my last one behind these cold, grey bars. The thought of freedom on January 20, 2025, after over four long years, feels like a distant dream, yet I cling to it with all my might. The last three Christmases in what we called the DC Gulag were a testament to the human spirit's resilience. In the midst of our confinement, we crafted a community.
Each Christmas, we transformed our cell block into a sanctuary of hope. We shared everything from the little we had, ensuring no one went without. If someone needed more from the commissary or an extra moment to connect with loved ones through a phone call, we made it happen. We knew the weight of the holidays, how they could drag you into the darkest corners of your mind. But we fought that darkness together, making sure no man was left to feel the loneliness of that place.
I recall the planning, the laughter, and the camaraderie as we prepared meals that, though simple, were infused with love and fellowship. We'd spend days organizing, from strategizing our commissary purchases to coordinating the arrival of care packages from the outside; all to create a feast that felt like a celebration in the face of adversity. We'd gather around, our makeshift table laden with whatever we could muster, bow our heads in prayer, thanking God for His presence even there, and then we'd dive into our meal, the laughter from watching the Hopium Den echoing off the walls, momentarily lifting us from our reality.
Christmas of 2023 was our last together. This year, 2024, will be my final Christmas in prison, marking four Christmases away from my family. As I sit here, I'm asking you from the depths of my heart to remember the sacrifices we've made. We've given up time, freedom, and normalcy for something we believed in, much like Jesus gave Himself for us all, loving even those who scorned Him.
This Christmas, embrace your family, your freedom, and remember those still fighting, still praying for a dawn of justice and liberty. Joy does come in the morning, and with that hope, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas, filled with love, peace, and the promise of brighter days ahead.
December 3rd, 2024
Today, I turn 31, a number that feels both like a milestone and a marker of time served. I find myself not in the embrace of freedom but within the confines of this cell. Arrested at the age of 27, the years have stretched into what feels like lifetimes, each day etched with the trials of my convictions, the weight of my beliefs, and the hope of redemption.
This birthday, I hold onto faith that it will be my last spent as a political prisoner. Over these three and a half years, my life has been a pilgrimage through darkness to find light. I've forged bonds with fellow believers and patriots, creating bonds with family and new friends where there was once solitude, finding strength in our shared resolve. I've pushed my limits gaining physical strength and have shed the weight of despair, focusing instead on self-improvement and the nurturing of my faith.
In this time, I've turned to my family, to mentors, to books, to scripture, to learning new trades - not just to pass the time but to prepare for a life beyond these bars. Each lesson learned, each page turned, has been a step toward reclaiming my narrative, my identity, and my future.
As I reflect on this journey, my heart aches for the freedom I've yet to regain, but it also swells with anticipation. I envision the rest of my 31st year under the open sky, in a world where justice is restored, under the leadership that champions the values for which I stood. My goal is to become more than I have ever been - to be the uncommon among the common, a testament to perseverance, a voice that echoes in the silence of oppression.
This birthday, I celebrate not just my existence but my journey - a journey of heartache, growth, and an unyielding spirit. I commit to never stop, to never surrender, to be the best version of myself for God's glory, those around me and for the nation I love.
So here's to my 31st birthday - a day that marks not just another year, but a year closer to freedom, to purpose, to living out the purpose that led me here. Happy Birthday to me - a moment of reflection, of hope, of an unwavering promise to rise from these ashes stronger and wiser than ever before.
-R. Colton McAbee, the Sheriff of J6
December 1st, 2024
This Thanksgiving, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the patriots who stood strong this year, especially those who cast their vote or raised their voice boldly in support of President Trump and the cause of liberty. Your courage and conviction have not gone unnoticed, and I thank each and every one of you.
This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind—filled with moments of mystery, hope, and even unexpected accomplishments. Yet through it all, I’ve been constantly reminded of the incredible community that has rallied behind me, my family, and countless others. Thank you for standing in the gap when no one else would. Thank you for continuing to soldier on in the face of adversity, for being a voice for truth, and for embodying what it means to stand firm in your convictions.
These past three and a half years have been unimaginably difficult. There have been times of doubt, but also undeniable moments of vindication—vindication through your unwavering movement, through the election, and above all, through the grace of God. Without Him, we are all lost. Without Him, there is no victory. I thank God for His unending wisdom and His steady hand guiding us through these tumultuous times.
To everyone who has supported my family and me—whether through your prayers, your encouragement, or your actions—know that your faithfulness has made all the difference. You have stood when others have run or knelt, and your steadfastness is a testimony to what makes this nation truly great.
This Thanksgiving, I pray that God continues to bless each of you, your families, and this incredible nation we all call home. May we never forget that our strength comes from Him, and that with His guidance, we will prevail. God bless you, and God bless America.
November 6th, 2024
America has voted, and she has elected the 47th President of the United States of America—Donald John Trump! J6ers will be vindicated! We have been heard! The Lord has provided!
On election night in 2020, I remember sitting on my couch in my Georgia home, watching Fox News call states for Biden. I couldn't believe it! Then, all of a sudden, the states stopped counting ballots. I knew immediately something was wrong. I may be young, but in my then twenty-six years of life, I had never seen anything like that. Overnight, the mainstream media tried to convince me that Joe Biden had won. Overnight, Trump's lead disappeared, and my suspicions grew. It wasn’t just me, as I would later find out.
The people chanted "STOP THE STEAL" and were called election deniers. We were told not to believe what we saw. We were told that Joe Biden won in the most fair election of our lives. And we called ! On January 6, 2021, we assembled to hear President Trump speak about this hotly contested election. On January 6, we made our voices PEACEFULLY and PATRIOTICALLY heard. And on January 6, we were part of history.
Now, four years later, sitting in prison, listening to the election results and hearing that America has voted in the most hated man in Washington, I feel vindicated. Not just me, but the 1,500+ patriots that the corrupt Biden DOJ and FBI hunted down and will continue to hunt down until Trump tells Merrick Garland, "YOU'RE FIRED! GET THE HELL OUT!" The patriots who have suffered for almost four years in deplorable conditions. Almost four years of being labeled as terrorists. Almost four years of being locked away from our families, scolded by judges and prosecutors, and lied about daily by the mainstream media. War was waged against us by the liberals of the corporate world. We lost everything. We were canceled. We were told to shut up, sit down, and accept it. We were silenced.
But now, we have a voice! America has spoken! The Lord has heard our cries and answered our prayers. Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States, and we are coming home! All the hardships we have endured are coming to an end. We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. We can finally hold our children and spouses and say goodbye to those we lost while on the inside. We have overcome!
Lord, thank you for answering our prayers over the past three and a half years. Thank you for hearing our cries and pleas for help. Thank you for not forsaking us. We thank you, Lord. We can now Make America Great Again. We can now Make America Strong Again. We can now Make America Proud Again. And with you, Lord, we can now Make America Godly Again!
Whoever you are, wherever you go, NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR BEING PATRIOTIC!
August 18th, 2024
Today, August 17, 2024, marks three years since the federal government took me away from my family for exercising my First Amendment rights to assemble and free speech, and for helping to save lives. Three years ago, while walking into work, the FBI conducted a soft "ambush" and surrounded me. Once I was handcuffed, searched, and taken into custody, the agent in charge told me, "I don't believe in what they are calling you." I asked him what he meant, and he flat out said, "The government is calling you a domestic terrorist."
All my life, I have loved my country. I still do, despite the government's efforts to break people like me—people who do not agree with their corruption and overreach. I can love my country and still be disappointed in my government. I believe in the simple truth that all men are created equal by God. It is my belief that we should have a hierarchy of God, Family, and Country. When you have God, your family will be blessed. When your family is blessed by God, the country will thrive. When the country thrives, we all win.
This government and three years of incarceration have opened my eyes to the tragedies of the forgotten. The men I have met on this journey are often over-sentenced, and sometimes overcharged. We are out of sight and out of mind. There is a reason why prisons are either in remote places or surrounded by high walls—it is to keep you, the public, from seeing us. Do not forget us, because we haven’t forgotten you out there.
They tried to break me, but they didn’t. They tried to tell me that I’m a bad person, but I am not. They tried to push their version of the events of January 6th, and ultimately conceded to my facts. They tried to silence me—hear me roar! I have stood in truth since day one, and on my last day here on Earth, I will continue to stand.
Today, three years later, I am standing on my own two feet. I continue to spread the truth. God has me in His hands, and He is doing big things in my life. God is in control of my destiny. This had to happen so that I could see firsthand the atrocities that the government has been committing against everyday people who stand up for their beliefs. We will not back away from this. We will not fall. We will not give up. We will never stop spreading the truth.
Together, we will do big things—things that can make this nation a better place. Together, we will achieve great things. Together, we will rebuild America to be a shining example to the world. Together, we will Make America Great Again!
Together. We. Will. Win.
God bless you.
God bless your family.
God bless America.
March 15th, 2024
It's with a heavy heart that the gavel fell and the judge imposed a sentence that echoes with injustice - 70 months of confinement. This journey has been nothing short of exhausting, particularly with 30 months already endured. We've been navigating a maze of injustice, where the truth is ignored. Despite presenting clear evidence to the contrary, the court sided against the truth, leaving us feeling betrayed and baffled. It's been a harsh reminder that the system that is supposed to uphold the principles of justice and accountability, failed. Time and time again.
But amidst the despair, we refuse to be silenced. We refuse to let this unjust outcome go unchallenged. Because we know that this isn't just our fight - it's a fight for justice, for truth, and for the rights of every individual. We cannot sit idly by while American lives are torn apart by the government because they disagree politically. So we ask for your support, your solidarity, and your voices. Let's demand accountability from those in power. And let's never forget that our actions today determine the future. Faith and fear cannot co-exist. Override your fear with your faith. What hill are you willing to die on?
Just remember while you are praying for us, we are praying for you to have the strength and courage it takes to TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK.
God bless those who have been persecuted by our own vindictive government.
God bless Colton.
God bless those who lost their lives because of January 6th.
God bless this once great country.
Thank you for standing with us in this difficult time. 🙏🏼
January 16th, 2024
A note from Colton as the winter storm hits. ❄️
As I laid my head down last night, bundled up in my sweats, sheets, and thin blankets, I looked out of my window and saw the snow falling. Looking down at the little grassy area, I saw the snow start to accumulate. I thought, ‘what a pretty sight in here’. Amidst the falling snow, my thoughts soared to a different place, any place but here – a place untouched by cells, barbed wire, or echoes of shouts. Everything was gone.
I was home. I was with my family and my two dogs. We were drinking hot chocolate with whipped cream and peppermint, a personal favorite for me. I could taste it! We went outside to play in the snow, threw snowballs, and made snow angels. I felt the coldness and shivers down my spine! I felt the warmth of my family hugging me. I heard my dogs barking and running. And oh, children giggling down the street as they went sledding.
“This was honestly one of the best nights I've had in almost three years”, I said to myself still focusing on the snow. It seemed like hours passed while I enjoyed playing out this winter scene in my head. I got to wrestle with my dogs, cuddle with under a blanket, and we even watched a Hallmark movie with the ever so predictable ending. I was home. I was able to let my guard down. I was finally happy.
Then the morning came. The snow stopped falling, the noises started coming back, and that wonderful, picturesque winter wonderland faded into a memory. The stark reality hit. A few more years until I'm home for real.
May we always cherish life's simple joys and never overlook the beauty in the little things. Let's extend our heartfelt recognition and respect to the January 6th defendants and their families for the sacrifices they've endured over the years. From missed holidays to once in a lifetime celebrations, each sacrifice is a testament. 🙏🏼
December 23rd, 2023
Warmest Christmas greetings from the depths of The DC Gulag! As the holiday season graces us once more, I remain hopeful that this will mark the final time spent away from the comfort of home and my family—three years apart have been more than enough.
During this Christmas season I ask that you please keep the families of the defendants and those who lost theirs lives in your thoughts and prayers. There will be many empty seats at the table again this year.
Approaching my sentencing day on February 29th, 2024, I humbly request your prayers, each heartfelt plea for the judge to have eyes to see the truth, the defense attorney to remain strong and steadfast, and the judge to have the courage to do the right thing. The uncertainty looms, yet I hold steadfastly onto the belief that the divine providence of the Almighty reigns supreme. He has the capacity to transform adversities into triumphs. We are just simply fulfilling His plan. The Lord has me right where He wants me. Let us remember the reason for this season.
Amidst this turbulent and challenging period, I've encountered remarkable souls, bringing some silver linings within this otherwise arduous journey. The prospect of soon meeting every single one of you, liberated from these shackles, fills me with boundless exciting anticipation. Your unwavering support, manifested through heartfelt letters, words of encouragement, generous contributions, and fervent prayers, serves as an unwavering beacon of hope. With heartfelt gratitude, I salute each one of you. May other true Patriots take up the cross we bare. God bless you and God bless America!
Merry Christmas!
Colton McAbee
J6 Political Hostage #378959
The Sheriff of J6
October 12th, 2023
Injustice comes with a heavy cost, and yesterday, we witnessed it firsthand as Colton was convicted by a jury that was not of his peers – a jury biased by their experiences on January 6th. This happened despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence, despite the prosecution admitting he was assisting the officers around him, and despite the evidence of Rosanne Boyland being beaten by Metropolitan Police Officer Lila Morris, with Colton trying to save her, only to tragically lose her life. Even after an officer testified that he thanked Colton for his help that day.
It's disheartening to witness a good man's life being destroyed simply because he was helping those in need and upholding his oath of office. May God continue to grant Colt the strength to keep fighting this unprecedented battle. While we appreciate the outpouring of support, it's time to turn words into action. The persecution of our fellow citizens continues because we, the people, are allowing it to happen. It's a stark reminder of the injustices within our society. Enough is enough.
--
Day Seven; October 11, 2023
Thank you all for the support, love and prayers over the last twenty six months and especially the last two weeks. It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you Colton was found guilty on all counts. In a jury that is not of his own peers, not likely anyone’s peers. We will now await sentencing. We ask that you please provide our family some space at this time. Your special messages, thoughts and prayers are appreciated. May God continue to grant Colt the strength to keep fighting this unprecedented battle.
--
Day Six; October 10, 2023
Started the morning with closing arguments. It was very interesting to hear the prosecution change their story to admit Colt was saying he was helping officers and to speak about Rosanne Boyland. While it is hard to swallow the prosecution lying in their statements, we not only know the truth but have the evidence to back it up. The defense was as strong as ever - we are very pleased with how the attorney is handling the injustices. The jury did not come to a verdict today. We will reconvene with continued deliberations tomorrow morning.
--
Day Five; October 6, 2023
We started the morning finishing the cross examination of the FBI. The agent seemed to have been less than competent regarding the investigation. There were several missing links, which were proven to the jury. Following that, Metropolitan Police Officer Sajumon took the stand. More evidence of Rosanne was played for the jury, while the evidence of Sajumon thanking Colt for his help that day was played over and over again. And then the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Colt took the stand. He was strong in his defense and stood in the truth. Today, after 780 days, he finally had his day in court to speak the truth. We are so proud of him. All parties have rested their case. The defense argued Article 29 saying the prosecution did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge is going to review over the weekend and make a ruling either over the weekend or on Tuesday. It’s a very positive thing that the judge did not shoot the motion down immediately. We will reconvene Tuesday morning with closing arguments and then the jury will go into deliberations.
Colt is strong. I’ve had a chance to speak to him for fifteen minutes in the evening once he’s been taken back to the jail. He knows the truth is on his side and this is just one of the bigger battles he’s fighting in this war. Everything that has happened in his life leading up to this point has prepared him for this exact moment.
We are at peace. We feel the presence of The Lord. Whatever may come of this, we know God already has it planned out. As I’ve said from the beginning, whatever God has chosen for these individuals is bigger than we could ever imagine.
Thank you for the support, love and prayers.
--
Day Four; October 5, 2023
Started the morning finishing the cross examination of Metropolitan Police Officer Andrew Wayte. Two other MPD officers testified. The government actually admitted video into evidence of MPD Lila Morris hitting Rosanne Boyland - something we never thought would happen. While the government is not directly speaking of the Rosanne situation, with each officer they have mentioned her body. Our attorney is laying the ground work with his verbiage of not only how the entire situation unfolded, but Rosanne as well. We adjourned the day beginning to cross examine the FBI. Depending on the timing of everything, Colton should take the stand tomorrow afternoon. Please cover him in prayer, for strength and for God to give him the right words to say at the right time. He stands in truth and will continue to do so. We will hopefully have closing arguments on Tuesday (Monday is a Holiday) and then the jury will go into deliberations.
--
Day Three; October 4, 2023
Opening arguments began this morning. Prosecution is weak, as expected (actually even more than expected). Defense is super strong. Three of the prosecutions witnesses have gone so far; one Capitol Police Officer, one Secret Service agent, and Metropolitan Police Officer Andrew Wayte. Cross examination on both USCP and USSS went in our favor, proving the unlawful use of force, law enforcement perspective, and how unprepared they were. We adjourned the day in the middle of our cross examination of Wayte. He has been lead by the prosecution to believe their narrative but it is falling apart at the seems with the evidence proving otherwise. We will begin tomorrow morning finishing the cross examination. Rosanne’s death has been mentioned several times and the jury seems to be in shock, as we all were when first learned about it as well. Colt is as strong as an ox, not allowing their lies and accusations get to him as he has an abundance of support and knows the truth is on his side.
Thank you for the continued prayers. We feel them.
--
Day Two; October 3, 2023
After two long days and some unbelievable characters, 14 jurors have been selected and sworn in. The attorneys like 11 of them - we agree. Opening arguments will begin tomorrow morning.
--
Day One; October 2, 2023
We adjourned with 12 out of 32 jurors selected, out of 70. We will reconvene tomorrow morning to continue the voir dire process. We must be able to choose a jury of 14 (12 jurors / 2 alternates) More updates tomorrow.
Thank you for the love, thoughts, and prayers.
--
As we brace ourselves for one of the most significant challenges of our lives this week, I reflect on the arduous journey that has brought us to this point.
Twenty-six months spent behind bars, enduring a prolonged trial date that has been rescheduled three times – over two years of captivity, uncertainty, and deception. Finally, the moment has arrived.
I pray for strength and courage for Colt, understanding, and safety for all of us. I pray for the jury that their eyes may be unveiled and that they don't allow their personal beliefs to obstruct justice. I pray for the prosecution to not give into their deceitful ways. I pray that the witnesses speak truth about what truly happened on that day. I pray that the judge allows key evidence, sees through any crooked tactics, and does not conduct or allow a kangaroo court.
This moment will come to pass though, and we understand the grim statistics, with a 99.4% conviction rate in Washington D.C. – a jury of no one's peers, what the outcome could be. However, we recognize that this is just one battle in the ongoing war.
We are prepared for keyboard cowards who will attack us with their ignorant words. Their empty rhetoric holds no weight. If faced with similar adversity, they would crumble. Yet what these dastard people don’t understand is we are also fighting for them and their rights.
Colton has endured so much while incarcerated and his strength serves as more inspiration for me every single day. For simply being at the Capitol on January 6th and bravely jumping into action to help those around him, Colton has not only faced a corrupt judicial system, but he’s also been defamed and smeared by the media. He’s a concerned American, not a domestic terrorist. While some people, including immediate family and lifetime friends, may have turned their back on Colton and our plight, we know that countless patriots have lined-up behind him to defend him from this unjust persecution. When the times get tough, the weak flee and I’m proud to know that he has the toughest people behind him.
Remember, in the end God wins.
September 12th, 2023
22 years have passed since the terrorist attack on our Nation. Please take a moment of silence for the brave men and women who lost their lives that day and for those who are still affected by it.
Let us not forget about how we felt that day. How we became united as Americans. Let us not forget the innocent lives taken, or those who willingly went in to rescue others.
Enjoy your life, your family, and your freedom and honor those who gave it their all.
Never Surrender, Never Forget. May God bless America.
9/11/23
July 4th, 2023
As we commemorate this Independence Day, let us honor the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for our freedom. We should always remember the courageous individuals who risked everything to build a remarkable nation. Our founding fathers faced perilous consequences, fighting valiantly for our independence from Britain. Throughout the generations, countless fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters have fought to preserve a free America. Personally, I take pride in being an American, even through persecution. May America be blessed by God, and may our cherished freedoms endure. Let us all embody the spirit of liberty and be Sons of Liberty.
—
Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence?
Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died.
Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned.
Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army, another had two sons captured.
Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the revolutionary war.
They signed and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.
What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners, men of means, well educated. But they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured.
Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships swept from the seas by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts, and died in rags.
Thomas McKeam was so hounded by the British that he was forced to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Congress without pay, and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him, and poverty was his reward.
Vandals or soldiers or both, looted the properties of Ellery, Clymer, Hall, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Ruttledge, and Middleton.
At the battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson Jr., noted that the British General Cornwallis had taken over the Nelson home for his headquarters. The owner quietly urged General George Washington to open fire.
Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The enemy jailed his wife, and she died within a few months.
John Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and his gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children vanished. A few weeks later he died from exhaustion and a broken heart.
Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates.
Such were the stories and sacrifices of the American Revolution. These were not wild eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall, straight, and unwavering, they pledged: ‘For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.’
Let us call upon the courageous individuals of America to rise up and stand for the values that our country was founded upon. It is crucial that we have dedicated advocates who will defend the principles of liberty, justice, and equality that have shaped our nation. Together, we can work towards a brighter future and ensure that the spirit of America continues to flourish.
June 17th, 2023
May 20th, 2023
Normally on National Police Week I would naively thank every person who continues to put the badge on day after day. This years National Police Week is a little different.
Here’s my perspective from the last 28 months:
Thank you, Colt, for your selfless service to every community you impacted. Life Saving Awards. Ceremonies. Honorable mentions. You are a hero to so many. Regardless of what ‘they’ say about you now, we know the truth. You were the only officer to try to save Rosanne Boyland’s life on that dreadful day.
For the three LEO’s (that I can think of) that have stood beside Colt and walked through the fire with us regardless of the ridicule you received early on, thank you. It’s easier to bow out and be a coward than it is to stand firm.
For those who hide behind a badge but won’t stand up for your own brother being persecuted for doing what any man of dignity would’ve done, WELL … I have nothing to say to you. You’ve shown your true colors.
For those officers who did heinous acts of violence and waged war on innocent American citizens on January 6th, TURN YOUR BADGES IN. You don’t represent us!
For the very few (two that I can think of) officers who tried to de-escalate the chaos going on around them on January 6th, THANK YOU. I pray that you also stand up on the right side of history.
For the true, heroic officers across this once great nation who continue to put their lives on the line day after day, leave their loved ones without knowing their fate, and choose to stand in the gap for their communities and fellow Americans every day; WE HONOR YOU!
April 18th, 2023
April 7th, 2023
Today is the day our lord Jesus was sacrificed for our sins. Today our Lord took the pain of the world and the sting of betrayal by His people. During the agonizing hours of the cross, during the ultimate punishment, suffocating and choking on his own breath, Jesus forgave us. With his dying breath, He still cared for the ones who put him in this position.
When Jesus died, his followers hid in fear, being next on the cross, but on Sunday my Lord rose from the grave! He is the Living God! But, in the meantime, while we were hiding, Jesus was still fighting for us. He went ahead of us and cleared the way, defeating death. While we focus on our own lives, our Lord is looking out for us. While we worry about our problems, our Lord is defeating them.
Let’s not forget this weekend that our Lord resurrected from the grave. That we can do all things through Him who strengthens us. Remember when you feel persecuted, when you feel like giving up, or when you have no idea what to do next, Jesus went ahead and cleared the way.
May God bless you and this nation.
-Colt
April 4th, 2023
For the first time in 597 days, I was able to see Colt in person, through glass for thirty minutes. Lots of tears, lots of laughter. ♥️
I saw a man who has been put through the fire, but has not been burnt. It’s only making him stronger. Someone who will do whatever it takes. He will come out a fighter. 🙏🏼
Colt, on that day everything we knew faded out of view. We were scared and prepared for the unknown. It stole a piece of you. If I could be a hero, I would save you from the pain and carry all the weight but I know that you are brave. Don't let anyone steal your fire. Show them who you are. Do not stop no matter what because you are going make it. Fight on, fighter. 🛡
April 1st, 2023
Brothers and sisters,
Now is the time to take a stand! Now is the time to make your voices heard! We know by now the tyrannical DOJ and Government will not stop in stripping us from our freedoms! We must speak out against this injustice among us! If they can do it to me, they can do it to you! Stand up for your freedoms before you don't have any left!
Take courage my brothers and sisters! Stand for something, or you will fall for anything! This is the Storm and the Storm has its purpose! Courage is what sets us ALL free! We the People of these United States will be heard! Do not fear being locked away. Take a stand for your fellow man! Look at your children, your husband, your wife. . . How do you want them to remember you? What's going to be your legacy? How will you make this Nation a better place?
Let them hear your voice! Let FREEDOM RING! We will no longer be silent. We will no longer take this abuse of our fellow man. We will stand on this hill. Remember, courage is not the absence of fear, its knowing something is more important than you and taking action in the face of fear. This Storm has its purpose. Hard times create great men. Let's be great! Let's be heard! Let's be FREE! God bless you and this great nation!
QUOD VULT DEUS,
Colt McAbee
January 19th, 2023
Brothers and Sisters,
Thank you for your ongoing support. This is our year! What was done in the darkness is coming to light! We are seeing this being played out in front of our eyes. The TRUTH will set us free.
I appreciate every single one of you. May Our LORD rain blessings upon you. Although this journey has not been easy, I do feel like the LORD is preparing me for something greater than I can ever fathom.
This year, my New Year's Resolution is to give thanks in ALL things! When times get rough and when times are great. He is the same God in the valleys as He is on the mountain tops. I encourage you adopt this resolution as well. Though I may be imprisoned, through His grace, I am free. May God bless all of you. Remember my chains.
Quod Vult Deus ( as God wills),
Colt
December 24th, 2022
As we close out the end of the year, I think back on the letters I’ve received from Colt over the last 16 months. This is by far one of my favorites. You see this fight isn’t just about the nefarious government, it’s about the evilness of this world. It even creeps in on the relationships you thought were unbreakable, but in reality you were the unbreakable one. Colt said it best, “[they] abandoned me because [they] are not worthy to stand by me when I rise.” Many people think we should be so upset at this travesty in our lives, but honestly we are very thankful. This storm has pruned the relationships in our lives and taught us valuable lessons.
Stop wasting time and energy on people who don’t water your garden. In life, people are put on this Earth and come into our lives for a reason. When you are a person who handles stress and is a caring and giving person, people lean on you to “water their garden” so they can keep growing. But when you finally need those people to help you and stand in your corner, they fall flat in that department. If you continue to water their garden they will only come back to you when their life isn’t good and that’s exhausting for your spirit. Don’t let them come in instead be open to kind souls that water your garden. Thank you to the souls that have watered our garden through this valley. We remind ourselves that joy comes in the morning.
---
"During this time of incarceration, I have struggled to come to terms on why some people decided to 'choose themselves'. In my time of need, when I needed you most in my life, you chose to walk away. I now understand. It took a lot of praying and thinking this past year. You abandoned me because you are not worthy to stand by me when I rise. You became scared of what society would say about you for supporting someone like me. Someone who has always been there for you, took care of you, and literally gave you the shirt off my back. You called me 'friend', 'brother' and 'son', yet when you heard the fake news and lies spread about me, you believed it and refused to hear my story. Have I not proven my loyalty to you? You surely have proven your disloyalty to me. Don't think that I don't hear your whispers through these walls. While you are with your families, I will be here in jail. I hope you cherish your time with them, and I hope you think of my suffering every single day. I will tell my children and grandchildren of you. You will always be a source for what not to do for your 'family'. In reality, your abandonment and disloyalty has helped me grow. I've grown closer to God and my wife, you know the one you never check to see how she's doing. At the end of the day, I choose to forgive you. For me to move on, for me to heal, I forgive your actions. I forgive, but never will I forget. In other words, just like you, I choose myself."
---
This man might be bent but he refuses to break. Everything that has happened in his life has before this prepared him for this exact moment. God is near. We see Him. Faith does not operate in the realm of possible. There is no glory for God in that which is humanly possible. Faith begins where man's power ends.
"God blesses those who are persecuted for doing right, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs." Matthew 5:10
December 11th, 2022
The TRUTH is getting out! Little by little the narrative is changing. What we've been screaming since day one is finally coming to light. The LORD said, things done in darkness will be revealed in the light. Thank you all for standing firm, thank you for your prayers, and thank you for your support!
As for me, I am doing as well as I can be regarding my circumstances. A lot of things have happened this past year, and I've learned a lot during this period of my life. I'm ready for this chapter to end and a new and brighter chapter to begin. Trial is set for September 2023, be there! Pack the court with support!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Patriots. I'll be home soon enough!
September 6th, 2022
January 22nd, 2022
An update from our warrior:
We are still on 22/2 (lockdown), but we are doing as well as expected. We are experiencing more and more control by the DOC. I think they know that what is about to happen! I hear people say we are winning - I believe it! The hope in these men is still there, although most have been here for over a year. That keeps me going.
They may lock us up. They may throw away the key and keep us in here for an unknown amount of time, but what they cannot stop is the Freedom loving American pride that we have. Every night at 9:00pm ET, we sing (more like make a joyful noise) the Anthem! And we make it known that the flag was STILL THERE. We are TRUE Americans. We love our country. We love our Constitution. We are Patriots.
Even though we may be subject to various kinds of civil rights and humanitarian rights violations, I know that we can take whatever is thrown at us. Because at the end of the day, we are the Men of America. For many of us, it\'s our first incarceration. We’ve had to adapt and survive. There are so many things that has happened that I cannot speak about at this time. But know, we will NEVER back down. We hold our beliefs true to heart. We may have some bad days, but that happens when the judges won\'t give us bail and push trial over and over again. We will overcome these obstacles. We will rise. The truth will prevail.
My fellow Americans, don\'t forget about us, but remember us in everything you do. Do not let them take your freedoms, for they are your God given RIGHTS! In whatever you do, do in PEACE.
Stay strong. Keep the faith. Where we go one, we go all.
God bless You!
God bless America!
-R. McAbee, your fellow Patriot
January 7th, 2022
January 6th, 2022
Join us in lighting a candle in honor of Colt. There is a certain enthusiasm in liberty, that makes human nature rise above itself, in acts of bravery and heroism. And that\'s exactly what Ronald did a year ago. You see, this is not just any movement, it\'s the movement. This isn\'t just about our family, it\'s about the hundreds of families across America that have been effected by this. There are moments where the words don\'t reach and the suffering is too terrible. We are working through the unimaginable, but together we are stronger. Together we are one.
It\'s time to take a stand. Those who stand for nothing fall for anything. And Ronald stood in the gap for all of us on January 6th. Tonight, raise a glass for our hero and to freedom - something they can never take away, no matter what they tell you. Soon there will be more of us telling this exact story. History has its eyes on him. And we are honored to stand with Ronald.
From Ronald, "Thank you to all of those who have stood by my side through all of this. Your support means more than I could ever say. A wise woman once told me \'Nothing has ever come easy in your life, why do you think it is going to be easy now?\' God chose me to bear this burden, along with others, so hopefully generations to come won\'t have to. I can\'t begin to explain the journey I\'ve been on, but I can tell you that I\'ve seen God\'s hand every step of the way. Much love from the Patriot Wing."
Join us as we hold hands across the nation and sing The National Anthem at 9:00pm ET with the political prisoners.
Please continue to pray for Ronald, our family, our attorneys, and for what lies ahead. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much. This has been a complete faith walk, but we know God is in control of ALL of this. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us fight the good fight. Justice WILL win. The truth WILL prevail. Ronald WILL rise above.
November 22nd, 2021
November 17th, 2021
