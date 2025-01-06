The Sheriff of J6

When the call came to stand up for our nation, Ronald Colton McAbee stood tall and declared, “ Send me. ”







January 6, 2021, marked a day of historical significance for our country, a day that will forever be etched in our memories. Colton, alongside many others, answered the call of our nation’s foundation and traveled to our nation’s capital to stand for what he believed in—for our rights, our future, and our freedom. In August 2021, they came for him. Since then, Colton has been incarcerated. After enduring 26 months behind bars awaiting trial, a jury—comprised not of his peers—convicted him on all counts. He was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, an additional 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $32,165 in restitution. By the time he fulfills this sentence, he will have sacrificed nearly nine years of his life and over $500,000.





From a very young age, Colton knew he wanted to make a difference in the world. He pursued a career in law enforcement, driven by a desire to help others, especially those incarcerated, turn their lives around. Each day, as he returned home from work, his four-year-old neighbor would eagerly watch, admiring Colton. To that young boy, Colton was a hero. One day, Colton walked over to speak with him and learned that the boy aspired to become a police officer too. “You will be a great officer,” Colton told him. “You can do good in your community by helping others, and you will be able to influence people for good.” The boy tried on Colton's shirt, beaming with pride. This is the Colton McAbee we know.





Colton has always been a helper. Throughout his career, he earned many awards, including a life-saving award that hangs on his wall, commemorating the life he saved of an incarcerated individual. Those who know Colton describe him as someone who “would give you the shirt off his back,” a selfless man who puts others before himself and has a heart full of passion and love for the things he holds dear. This is the Colton McAbee we know.





These traits were on full display on January 6. Amidst the chaos at the Capitol, Colton was helping those around him, assisting an officer in distress, even trying to save the life of a fellow patriot, Roseanne Boyland.





Colton is just like us—a fellow patriot who loves his country and respects others. Anyone who knows Colton knows a kind, courteous, respectful young man who is fiercely loyal to those close to him. A friend once said, “He has grown into a man that I am proud to know. He takes responsibility seriously, is reliable, kind, compassionate, and trustworthy.” When Colton worked in law enforcement, he treated each person as a human being, never judging them, always uplifting and empowering them to become better. This is the Colton McAbee we know.





Another shared a life-changing moment with Colton: “I watched as Colton pulled money from his own wallet to give to an employee of mine who was in need. He did not want an ounce of recognition because accolades aren’t what this man needs. He has walked through flame and fire to stand for what we know in our hearts is right.” This is the Colton McAbee we know.





It was this sense of righteousness that called Colton to DC. Standing for what is right motivated another person to share, “Colton has outstanding character, an ethical and moral compass. He has always been the type of individual to help others in need and holds himself to a higher standard, along with those around him.” This is the Colton McAbee we know.





Colton McAbee is like many of us—a husband, a son, a brother, and a patriot. But he is not just any patriot; he is a J6 patriot, a J6 warrior, an American who is resolute and steadfast in protecting our freedoms. He is standing in the gap for all of us, for the Constitution, and for future generations of Americans. And this stance has come with a high cost.





Please consider supporting Colton. His prayers are for the protection of all J6 patriots and their families, for the truth to prevail, and for all J6 patriots to return home to their families. Thank you for your generous hearts, and thank you from the bottom of ours. We are forever grateful.