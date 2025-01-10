Trip to Train Pastors in Malawi

We are going back to Malawi in February! In 2023, Brian Balster invited me to accompany him to train pastors with him in three cities in Malawi. We went in May of 2023 and it was awesome! Lives were changed, shepherds were equipped and the church was blessed. That was made possible because of God's blessing and your partnership and support! Thank you!



We are returning in February to do another round of trainings and further training of the pastors who are seeking to be certified as trainers who began the process of training in 2023. Your financial contribution will go toward the flight and expenses for the trip. The flights alone are $3,717.91. Your prayer contribution will go before us and with the Lord's blessing prepare the way for us and the hearts of those pastors who will attend the training.

