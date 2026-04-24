My daughter is preparing for her very first mission & it is to Mazatlan, Mexico. Where she will join a team to help others serve God. This opportunity is important to her, as she’s seeking guidance & support from God while stepping out of her comfort zone. I want to do everything I can to help her experience this journey, which I believe it will help her grow and understand how people live in different parts of the world.

The funds raised will cover her travel, lodging, food, supplies, & the cost of getting her passport. Every donation will make a real difference in making this trip possible for her. She’s excited to serve, learn, & give back to the community in Mazatlan, & your support will help her reach that goal.

We are grateful for any help you can offer. Your generosity will not only help my daughter go on this mission trip, but also give her the chance to make a positive impact & return with new perspectives & experiences. Thank you for considering supporting her journey.