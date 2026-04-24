Mays Family going through cancer

My husband, Paul, has been sick since Feb 2026, navigating through very rare Nocardia; only 500 people a year get this. He also has brain lesions and has lost his ability to work or drive. I, in return, have been having to take care of him and have not been able to work. He has now been plagued with cancer.

We are facing losing our home and being homeless. I have tried everything in my power to sell things, even our home. With no relief in sight, I am asking for help. I have always worked trying to help others through my own giving, people jobs so they can help their own lives to be better, and now I am in need. If I can just raise this small amount of money, we can stay in our home till he is through with these illnesses he has. I am sharing a video of me working on our land and taking care of my husband. To take my mind off the sickness in our home, we still did not know he had cancer. Now everything is falling, and I don't know how to get up this time