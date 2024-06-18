Maya's Bible College Funding

Hello, family, friends, and strangers! I'm Maya Anaya, and for the past nine months, I have been a student at 3DTC. 3DTC is an accelerated program designed to prepare young adults for a life of service to Jesus Christ in college, career, and beyond. For more information, please visit https://www.3dtc.org.

During my time here, I've studied various books of the Bible and theology, undergone evangelism training and ministry practicum, and even earned an associate's degree in Biblical Studies.

I plan to raise $7,000 to cover my tuition and provide for my day-to-day needs for my second year at 3DTC, where I aim to pursue my bachelor's degree. This additional year of study will deepen my understanding and knowledge of the Scriptures, enhance my ministry skills, and further prepare me to serve my community and church.

I can honestly say that my time at 3DTC has transformed my life for the better. I have been a believer for most of my life, but the year before joining 3DTC, I felt myself drifting further from God; I was becoming calloused towards God and His Word. I had never felt more far from God in my life, and I knew that I needed to change my relationship with Him. My sister had come to 3DTC the year before and urged me to join for the next school year. In my heart, I wanted to, but I was afraid of leaving home, and my family, and I couldn't say yes. Yet my sister encouraged me to register. So, after a lot of prayer and conversations with my parents, in one weekend, I decided to answer God's call and join 3DTC. I decided on Friday, packed my life up on Saturday, drove to campus on Sunday, and was in class on Monday. I now know that God never left me. He was always there even when I felt alone, and I know He will always be there for me till the end. I thank God for the change He has done in my life through 3DTC, and if God provides the finances, I plan to return to 3DTC in the fall.

With your generous support, I hope to attend 3DTC this fall. The smallest donation is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to support me through donation, I ask that you pray for me and for God's provision for the upcoming school year. Thank you for being a part of my educational journey!

"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:19–20.

