Surf's Up for Conservation!

Hey there! 🌊 As an avid surfer and environmentalist, I'm super stoked to raise funds for my own surfboard! 🎾 Not only will it help me catch more waves and ride the ocean like a pro, but it'll also allow me to join my environmental group more frequently and contribute to beach and ocean conservation efforts 🌿🐳.

Currently, I'm stuck at home, unable to join my friends when they hit the waves, because my old surfboard is too dinged up and unreliable 😔. But with a new, high-quality surfboard, I'll be able to keep up with my friends and do my part for the environment! 💪🌊

So, I'm reaching out to my fellow beach lovers and ocean enthusiasts to help me reach my goal of PHP 10,000! or USD180💰 Any amount, big or small, will bring me one step closer to my dream surfboard and more importantly, to doing my part for the planet we call home 🌎.

Thank you for your support! 🙏🏼 Let's ride the waves together for a cleaner, greener future! 🌊💪

