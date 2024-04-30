Maura's Journey In Missions

My name is Maura Hicks!

I am preparing to go on long-term missions with YWAM Ships Kona! I have signed a two-year commitment and plan to move to Kona at the end of June! YWAM stands for Youth With A Mission and the specific base I'll be serving focuses on serving the isolated islands accessible only by boat in the Pacific. While I am there I will be staffing a DTS (discipleship training school), leading an outreach team, and serving the base.

If you want to learn more about YWAM SHIPS here is their website!

https://www.ywamshipskona.org/who-we-are/

I want to tell you a story of why I am willing to take this risk and jump head-first into full-time missions. I am scared that I will be relying on other people to have my necessities. I am very independent BUT GOD, the Lord has made it very clear this is where I am to be so I say yes.



Last year while I was doing my discipleship school at YWAM I was given a bible. This bible had been purchased a year prior and passed through 2 girls. It was the exact bible I had in my cart, I felt so known and loved by God in that moment. Now fast forward 3 months I was in Washington DC finishing up my outreach. We had finished our team worship and I felt like the Lord was telling me I needed to give that Bible to someone else. I grabbed it on the way out and trusted the Lord would tell me who it was for. We were walking up to the bus stop when these two homeless women stopped us and asked if we had any spare change to give them. We explained we didn’t have any money but we believed God would provide for them and asked to pray with them. They said absolutely. We sat next to them and just started to talk about what they were going through. They were in such a hard situation with safety, food, and their families. We started to pray with them declaring that God saw them and would provide for them and be their refugee. That's when I felt the Lord whisper to me “Maura my word will be their protection.” I knew I had to give them my bible. When we finished praying I just told them I didn’t know if they had a bible with them but I felt the Lord telling me to give them this one and that it would be their protection in this time. They were so thankful and excited. I got to explain to them how this Bible now had been passed through 3 people, and it landed with them. I truly believe God wanted them to have it as a reminder that he sees them, he wants to meet with them!!

The Bible changes EVERYTHING. It's not just a book, it’s alive and active. It’s an account of generations of faithfulness. We can give people this book with confidence because It's Jesus waiting to meet them within those pages. And it was at that moment I knew I would spend my whole life showing people Jesus through his word.

And I believe this is my next step in doing that.

I can't do this without your help financially and spiritually. My goal is 25,000 this will cover my rent, food, flights, etc. for 2 years. There are options to donate monthly or one-time on here. Or if it's easier my Venmo is Maura-Hicks-1

But most importantly I need your prayers! That God would continue to use me for his glory!

If you want to know more specifics about what I will be doing and what your money will help support, I would LOVE to talk with you! Call or text me: 469-712-3162!