Support for Ridley Maulsby

When we adopted Ridley at the age of 1 as foster parents in Florida we knew that we were called to be his parents. And we also knew that we would need help as his disability and special needs became more profound. Fast forward 8+ years and we find ourselves in a difficult situation that we did not expect.

Ridley's behavioral challenges have been our entire family with everyone feeling the effects. The aggressiveness that comes from being intellectually disabled along with autism and ADHD means we have physical damage to our home and emotional damage in our hearts that will need to be repaired.

In recent months we have sought out medical and behavioral treatments that have included inpatient programs at a hospital in Georgia as no facilities in Tennessee are equipped for children like Ridley. In recent years we have incurred uncovered medical expenses for a variety of services and treatments. In the months of July, August and September this year Scott has had little to no income while focusing on the Homefront. Carrie, Jackson and Zoie are each in need of therapy and counseling services to deal with unresolved trauma.

We are grateful to have friends and family and our local church to help us throughout specific times of crisis needs. And while we never thought of crowdfunding we are left in a financial situation that is difficult at best so we are asking for your help.

The dollar amount listed on this campaign is to help us get through 2023 and begin working with a service dog for Ridley that will assist with daily physical needs and give all of us an extra hand. The cost of the dog and the 1st of 3 trainings is included. Service dogs have an excellent track record of helping families like ours and we are grateful that you would consider making a donation to help us.

There are other financial needs that include supplements, uncovered services and treatments, therapy, counseling, and home repairs. We also have multiple treatments that we would like to start. Wherever your heart is, please know that any help is appreciated and will go to great use for Ridley and our family!