Mattress and help with atty fees

This is for my brother. He became confused, disoriented and started hallucinating. Long story short..he was in the hospital for 3 weeks with the deadly illness, Encephalitis. It is an infection in the brain. Can cause hallucinations, confusion, brain damage, seizures, stroke, Coma, and Death. Fortunately he survived and has no brain damage. He has been recovering and is doing pretty well. On top of all of this he has congestive heart failure and had surgery for that 3 years ago. He is doing pretty well now overall.





With that said he lost his job, and wife filed for divorce booting him out of his home.





He has had a tempurpedic bed for a really long time. Besides the mattress being worn out, it was also destroyed. I won't give details...sorry. BUT he has a bad back and he sleeps better on it. Even has regular visits to chiropractor.





He has zero income coming in now but hes been looking for a job and he needs an atty for the divorce. She's being evil. Never thought she was capable..but people always surprise you. (For example, when police and fire asked where to take him....she told them (not a good hospital) and never told the family where he was. We had to file a missing persons report. Took days to find him. Then she wouldn't wave her rights under his Power of Atty so his son could make medical decisions. I had to send her a long text and she finally showed up to wave her rights and then left.

She left him to die in that hospital.





Anyway I just want to help my little brother out. I hope you are willing to help me help him. Please!! We need help. Atty fees start at $5000 as well...and mattress is almost $2000. I don't really have a set goal for this fundraiser so please donate what you can and give as much as possible so we can help him. He is a God loving man and such a great guy. Everyone loves him. Please help my brother.... THANK YOU!!!!!!!





UPDATE - God saved him from this nightmare...but he will need time to recover. His wife took over $150,000 equity from their home..to pay for her criminal 'evil' son to stay out of prison. Now my brother has to go to court to get his part of the money paid on the house. Definitely gonna need a good atty. PLEASE HELP..please. Thank you!!