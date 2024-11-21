Goal:
Please support Omar Karl Matthys and Jeannette Matthys
My name is Ryan Perkins. My parents have been put through the wringer this year and I am starting this donation campaign for them. I am asking to raise $5000 to help them with the cost of living in the future months. On October 3rd the car that my Padre was driving was hit by an SUV that resulted in his car rolling over on the side of the highway. The accident injured his shoulder, neck and the car was totaled. We don’t know how long it will take to rehabilitate his shoulder and he is experiencing completely debilitating pain.
Omar Karl (also known as my Padre) has endured an insane amount of setbacks this year; including multiple Emergency room visits, a three day stay in the hospital and several car accidents in which he was rear ended while working for Lyft. During these periods of time he was unable to work and my Mom has been working two jobs to try keeping up, and she just took a third... My Padre has been working constantly this year with his creditors to be up to date on his payments, but now that he isn't able to drive they are no longer wanting to work with him. My parents are looking at an uncertain timeframe right now that Karl is not able to work. This period of unemployment (that of course doesn't qualify for unemployment,) high deductibles with their insurance, and having to possibly purchase a replacement vehicle for my mother to be able to get to and from work; has put them in a serious bind. In order to meet their bills for basic needs, my mother has taken a 3rd job, working over 70 hours a week. This is still not enough to cover their bills.
My parents are some of my best friends. They are hard working and supportive, taking care of me and my family time and again while dealing with all of their own setbacks. Both of my parents have been teachers, with over 35 years combined experience. They dedicated their lives to teaching, supporting, and helping others to make their futures possible. I hope now, that all of the work and love they have poured into the world can be poured back into them. Anything that you can do to help is immensely appreciated and we will be eternally grateful.
Blessings to all of you,
Ryan
November 21st, 2024
Hello all,
As is the way of things, it gets way worse before it gets better 😞
First Karl's big accident, then Mom's car gets totaled out and NOW my mom has lost her second job. Karl is unable to work until January...This leaves them in an even greater deficit.
I know the mega holidays are coming up, but if anyone is able to help out my parents who were already barely making life work, we would be so appreciative.
October 30th, 2024
Hello everyone, I am super sad to be updating like this. My Mom's (Jeannette's)car has been totaled out after a flat tire led to multiple other problems. She is using a rental to get back and forth from all three jobs right now. From Greeley to Hudson and back, East Evans to West Greeley and back and Greeley to Loveland (sometimes Hudson to Loveland) and back home again.... Rentals are crazy expensive and the money I have sent them and the donations here won't cover another week of it plus another vehicle for her because she has to pay off the loan on the current car, leaving a couple hundred for a "down payment."
Not only is Karl hurt, without a car and a job, but now my mom is also without a car to get to her jobs. I am humbly asking for more help wherever anyone can spare it. 🙏💔
