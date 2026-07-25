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Matthew's Road to Recovery

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCrystal Coombs

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kelsey Montgomery

Matthew's Road to Recovery

Thank you for taking the time to read about helping Matthew on the road to recovery.


Matthew is a single parent with a special needs daughter. He is a hard worker and always striving to better himself so he can be the best provider. He has always helped others when asked. He's done many good deeds helping others with car repairs even with his limited knowledge. He is honestly the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back.


He had just started a new job and bought a motorcycle so that it would be more economical to get back and forth to the new job. Just a few short weeks ago he took classes to learn how to drive a motorcycle. And just a week ago he had an accident with that motorcycle leaving work. His knee was broken in 2 places and he has already had two major surgeries. We are told his recovery time will be a minimum of 4 to 6 months, and for the first two months he will not be even able to put any weight on his leg. Not only will he be unable to work, he will also need funds to pay for physical therapy and other medical bills. We are unsure at this time how much of the surgery and hospital bills will amount to. There is no health insurance only the minimal PIP Auto which I am sure didn't even cover the first surgery in full. Medicaid is not an option.


Matthew was looking forward to getting married to his fiance Kelsey this coming December. If they had not been planning for this wedding they probably would have some savings. They own a home and have all the bills that go with that. They both work hard and need 2 incomes to survive.


How your support helps:

•  Cover surgery and hospital costs that go beyond the insurance.

•  Keep the household stable while Matt’s unable to work.

• Peace of mind to rest and recover.


It is always a difficult thing trying to decide whether or not to ask for help. As his mom I wish I had the personal funds just to take care of everything myself. But I pray that many people will get involved in his recovery story. I pray that God will bless him through this process and show Matthew and Kelsey what a good God he is by working through others.


The Bible tells us to share with those in need...

Do not forget to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased. Hebrews 13:16


Share with the Lord's people who are in need. Romans 12:13.


Please consider donating to help get Matthew back on his feet and so he can have peace of mind while doing so. If you are unable to donate at this time please consider sharing this post. Thank you so much and may God bless you and shine His favor upon you.

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